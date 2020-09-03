William George Hensz, Jr.
Paterson - Hensz, Jr., William George, age 97, of Paterson, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Narrowsburg, NY, William had lived in Ridgewood and Paterson for most of his life. He served his country as a soldier in the United States Marine Corps, serving is the Pacific Theater during World War II. After his service, William worked as a dyer in Paterson's textile industry.
William was the beloved husband of Ina (nee: Braen) Hensz. Loving father of William G. Hensz, III and his wife Lahoma of Paterson, Dianne Moncavage of Highland Lakes, NJ, Holly Hintzen and her husband Charles of Wantage, Randall Hensz and his wife Eileen of Hawthorne, John Hensz of Wantage, Bryan Hensz and his wife Tracey of Fredon and Michael Hensz and his wife Brenda of Lake Hopatcong. Dear grandfather of 21, great grandfather of 26. William is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family from 2-6pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Funeral service with military honors and cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652. (www.browningforshay.com
)