William "Skie" Godleski
Paramus - William "Skie" 88, a lifelong resident of Paramus, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Before retiring, William worked for PSE&G in Hackensack as a Lineman for 35 years. Upon retiring he continued his passion for plants and flowers at Skies Garden Center. He ran the shop for a few years and then he truly retired. Skie had a passion for his property in Shinhopple, NY where he was happiest cutting his grass, feeding deer and flying his model airplanes. He was a parishioner of the R.C. Church of the Annunciation in Paramus and a member of the Paramus Elks Lodge #2001, the BCMA Club in Teaneck, and a Volunteer Fireman with Company #1 in Paramus. William was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Cherished husband of the late Stella (nee Serafin). Loving father of Michael Godleski and his wife Patti of Paramus and Diane Winter and her husband Thomas of Windham, NH. Devoted grandfather of Katie and her husband Evan, Daniel, Michael and Andrew. Dear brother of Francis Gilmour.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at R.C. Church Of The Annunciation, 50 West Midland Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Paramus Police Department for their patience, understanding and professionalism with caring for the elderly of Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in William's memory may be made to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ, 07436.
