Services
Our Lady of the Visitation
234 N Farview Ave
Paramus, NJ 07652
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Graham

William "Bill" Graham Obituary
William "Bill" Graham

Longboat Key, FL - William John Graham passed away July 20, 2019, A resident of Longboat Key, Fla, formerly of River Edge, N.J. He was born in NYC to the late Mary Carew Graham and the late John Graham.

Bill was a US Army Veteran. He taught history at River Dell High School for 30 years and coached many sports. Hence, he was know by his students as "coach". After retirement he resumed his love of playing tennis and the comradery of fellow players.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; his daughter, Jessica Lee; five sisters, Barbara (George) Heim. Mary P. Zoli, Joan Travers, Trudie Novak, Rita Graham and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 13, 12:00 noon, at Our Lady of Visitation, Paramus.
