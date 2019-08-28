|
|
William "Bill" Graham
Longboat Key, FL - William John Graham passed away July 20, 2019, A resident of Longboat Key, Fla, formerly of River Edge, N.J. He was born in NYC to the late Mary Carew Graham and the late John Graham.
Bill was a US Army Veteran. He taught history at River Dell High School for 30 years and coached many sports. Hence, he was know by his students as "coach". After retirement he resumed his love of playing tennis and the comradery of fellow players.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; his daughter, Jessica Lee; five sisters, Barbara (George) Heim. Mary P. Zoli, Joan Travers, Trudie Novak, Rita Graham and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 13, 12:00 noon, at Our Lady of Visitation, Paramus.