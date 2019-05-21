|
|
William Guinan, Jr.
Cliffside Park - William Guinan, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. William (Bill) was born on January 30, 1947 to William Sr. and Rita Guinan. A native of Inwood, New York, William attended the College of Emporia. There he played football, baseball and graduated with a degree in History. He went on to serve his country in Vietnam followed by a successful career as an executive in the automotive industry.
William was an avid Yankees and Giants fan but his greatest joy was his family. They are his wife, Marjorie, and children William III (KerryAnn), Connor, Courtney (Christopher Smith), Andrew (Kristin) and Daren (Steven Sartori). He is beloved Poppy to eleven grandchildren: Max, Mary Cate, Ryan, PJ, Annie, Timmy, Caragh, Dempsey, William, Claire, and Jack. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary, and brother, Bobby. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of William's Life will be held on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Higgins Funeral Home in New City, New York. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, West Nyack, New York, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.