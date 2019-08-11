|
William H. Booth, Jr.
West Caldwell - William H. Booth, Jr., 91, of West Caldwell, passed peacefully away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 9, 2019.
William was born in Glen Ridge, grew up in Roseland and settled in West Caldwell 65 years ago. During the Korean War, he honorably served as a sergeant in the US Army. Afterwards, he was employed for New Jersey Bell for 41 years, until his retirement. He was a proud and loyal member of the American Legion James Caldwell Post 185 for 62 years. In 2012, he had the privilege of being the Grand Marshall in the Memorial Day Parade. He was also a member of the VFW.
William was a loving and devoted father who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was always present at his family's events and was proud of all their accomplishments.
William was very happy spending time at his summer home in LBI with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and puttering in his workshop.
William was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeanne Marie Booth (Riedinger) and his sister, Florence Edwards.
He is the beloved father of Andrea Campbell ( James), Deborah Spellman ( Ken) and Caren Maw (Brian); cherished grandfather of Danielle Strong (Mike) Janessa Green (Steve), William Campbell (Mindy), David Campbell (Brynn), Thomas Spellman (Taylor), Casey Maw and Kyle Maw; loving great-grandfather of Molly, Michael, Hatley, Jameson, Piper, Emmi, and Addison.
William is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and his devoted caregiver, Maka.
Memorial Visitation will be offered on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, 45 Roseland Ave., Roseland 07068.
A Funeral Ceremony will be offered on Thursday 10:30 am with inurnment to follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, NJ.
Condolences and memories may be shared at shookfarmer.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the West Essex First Aid Squad, PO Box 662 West Caldwell, NJ 07007or to the American Legion James Caldwell Post 185, 303 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006.