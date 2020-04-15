|
William H. Fechtmann
formerly Maywood - William H. Fechtmann, formerly of Maywood, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died Monday, April 13th after a brief battle with COVID -19.
He was born in Jersey City to John and Katherine (nee Schultz) on May 6, 1925. He graduated William L. Dickinson High School in 1942 and began working for The Borden Company, before enlisting in the Army in 1943. He served overseas during World War II, circumnavigating the world. Upon returning from the service in 1946, he returned to work for The Borden Company, where he met his wife of 71 years, Anna (nee Simmens). They married in 1948 and settled in Maywood in 1950. Bill attended Saint Peter's College on the GI Bill and graduated with a BS in Accounting in 1951. He worked for The Borden Company for 32 years, then for Tenneco, Nuodex, and later retired from Huls America in 1990.
Bill and Ann lived in Maywood for 68 years. Bill was a life member of Maywood VFW Post 7408, where he served as Quartermaster. He served on the Maywood Pool Commission and was the field coordinator of the annual 4th of July parade for many years. Bill was a member of the Second Reformed Church in Hackensack for over 50 years, where he served as a deacon and a member of the finance committee.
The couple have four children William (Barbara), Robert (Elise), Carol D'Elia (Ronald), and Janet. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren: William Fechtmann (Samantha), Lauren Fechtmann, Christie Baker (David), Sean Fechtmann (Betsy), Kyle Fechtmann, Susan D'Elia, Ronald D'Elia (Jaclyn), Robert Fechtmann, Michael Fechtmann (Alison), and Kurt Fechtmann, and four great-grandchildren: David, Anna, Joseph, and Lily.
Bill lived an extraordinary life, but it was his family that brought him the most joy. During retirement, he loved to attend the many sporting events and activities of all his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them in Beach Haven, Lake George, and Florida, but mostly, he loved large family gatherings. Bill was predeceased by his brothers John and George. In addition to his wife and immediate family, he leaves many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com