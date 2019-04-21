Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
Resources
1924 - 2019
William H. Hopkins Obituary
William H. Hopkins

Lyndhurst - Hopkins, William H., 94, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Mr. Hopkins was born in Jersey City and has been a resident of Lyndhurst for many years. William proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and went on to work as a diesel mechanic for RG Delivery in Hoboken. He very much enjoyed building and refurbishing boats. William is predeceased by his wife, Madeline Lacidonia Hopkins and his daughter, Jane Wilson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Kathleen Hopkins (formerly Catanese, nee McArdle), by his loving children, Arthur Hopkins and Elaine Doynow and her husband, Aaron, by his loving step-children, Joseph Catanese and his wife, Kim, James Catanese and his wife, Janet, Frank Catanese, Kathy Giunta and her husband, James, Maureen LaFaso and her husband, James, and Eileen Copko, by his 21 cherished grandchildren, by his 9 dear great grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 AM then to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst where at 11 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
