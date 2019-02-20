|
William H. Richardot, Jr.
Hillsdale - William H. Richardot, Jr., of Hillsdale, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was 83 years old. Beloved husband of Marylyn (nee Strothman) for 62 years. Devoted father of Peggy Brizzolara and husband Dennis, William H. Richardot, III and wife Eileen, Barbara Dowling and husband William. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer and husband, John Gray and Jonathan Brizzolara, Caitlyn Dowling, William H. Richardot IV, and Timothy Richardot. Before retiring Bill was a professional engineer for Burns and Roe, Inc. for 31 years. He enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, bowling and was an avid gardener. He was a DIY specialist and handyman extraordinaire. Bill loved family time at the beach and his beloved Buddys.
Visitation 3 PM to 7 PM with Funeral Service at 6:30 PM all on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of William to Pascack Reformed Church, 65 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ, 07656 or to .