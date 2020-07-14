William H. Steen



William H. Steen, born in New York City and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, has died at the age of 90. After graduating from the University of Florida and serving in the army, William embarked on a career in banking which took him and his family to New York, Chicago and London. William was a devoted husband to Hildegarde, who preceded him in death. He is survived by four children: William, Andrew, Susannah and Edward; nine grandchildren: Siobhan (Javid Farazad), Allanah, Miguel, Sara (Alvaro Romero Moreno), Andrés, Inés, Emily, Elizabeth and Rebecca; two great grandchildren: Mia and Ethan; a daughter-in-law, Susan and a son-in-law, Francisco. William was a deeply religious man who lived his life guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church. He was a loving and dedicated father, and role model to his children, who exemplified respect, self-discipline and hard work. His support, wisdom and sense of humor will be forever missed.









