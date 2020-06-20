William Hahn
Totowa - William Hahn, 87, formerly of Totowa, passed away on June 19, 2020. William was born on October 18, 1932 to the late William and Mary Hahn. Before retiring, he worked as a route saleman for Thomas's English Muffins in Totowa, NJ. William was the beloved husband of Victoria "Vickie" (DiLorenzo) Hahn for 56 years before her passing in 2014. He was the adored father of Bernadette Hahn and Steve, Eric and Karyn Hahn, and Lisa and Rocco Spinelli and the treasured grandmother of Olivia and Ava-Grace Hahn and Skyler, Trevor and Taylor Spinelli. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private by the request of the family and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. William will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com




