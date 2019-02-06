|
|
William Herity
Carlstadt - William Herity, 77, of Carlstadt since 1975 and formerly of Jersey City, passed away on February 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mr. Herity was born in Westport County Mayo, Ireland and came to the U.S.A. in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army. Before retiring in 2017, he was a Lab Aid for the Bergen County Utilities Authority in Little Ferry over 10 years. Originally, he was a driver for Coca Cola for over 10 years then he was the proprietor of his own delivery business for 10 years. William was a member of the Carlstadt American Legion Post 69, the Carlstadt Democratic Club and was a manager and coach for Carlstadt Girls Softball. He was active with the W.I.C. program at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson. Bill was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the N.Y. Giants. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Amato) Herity. Loving father of Bryan Herity and his wife Dorothy and Kathleen Herity and her husband David Godfrey. Cherished grandfather of Patrick Tanella, Megan Tanella, Christopher Herity and Connor Herity. Dear brother of Thomas Herity. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Friday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's N.J., 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834.