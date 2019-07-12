|
|
William "Bill" Higgins
Pompton Lakes - William "Bill" Higgins, 44, passed away on July 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in 1994 and began his career as a DJ. He was the owner of All Night Long Entertainment, specializing in parties, weddings, and corporate events, and also DJ'd at multiple night clubs. Bill's love for music and the NY Yankees was surpassed only by his love for his daughter, Brianna.
Bill is survived by his parents, Michael and Margaret Higgins; his daughter, Brianna and her mother Diana; his brothers, Michael Jr., Jeffrey and his wife Jennifer, and Kevin and his wife Carly; his niece, Sofia; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may visit from 4-8 pm on Monday, 7/15 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A graveside service will be held 11 am on Tuesday at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.