William "Bill" Higgins Sr
Ringwood - William "Bill" Higgins Sr. of Ringwood, NJ, a retired attorney in Ringwood, NJ, entered into rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was 78.
The son of the late Hugh Higgins & Gertrude Cowan Higgins, he was born on March 5, 1941 in Teaneck, NJ.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosalind Sicina Higgins; 3 children, William Higgins Jr. & wife Denise; Michael Higgins & wife Tiffani and Elizabeth Husk & husband Christopher; 6 grandchildren, Austen, Tyler, Michael, Shane, William III and Graham; brother, Andrew Higgins & wife Ruthann; sister-in-law, Patricia Higgins; sister-in-law, Jean Sicina Brac & husband Charles; brother-in-law, Robert Sicina & companion Collette; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Gertrude and her husband Joseph; brother, Hugh "Scott" Higgins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 3-7 PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral mass will be held 10 AM Friday, January 3rd at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
