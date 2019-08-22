|
|
William J. "Bill" Brugeman
Corapeake, NC - William J. "Bill" Brugeman, 94 years old, of Corapeake, NC passed away August 20, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio 3/2/25, and is a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School and John Carroll University with a BS in Chemistry, both in Cleveland. Bill served in the Navy during WWII. He worked most of his life in the pharmaceutical industry in sales.
Bill leaves his wife of 47 years Gale, five children and spouses, Mark Brugeman, Paul Brugeman (Lisa), Carolyn Daingneault (Trafton), Mary Cae Asay (Bill), Kurt Brugeman (Susan), 7 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
A memorial funeral mass will be held at John Carroll University, Church of the Gesu, 2470 Miramar Blvd, University Heights, OH, 44118 on October 18, 2019. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery, in Cleveland.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Bill's name to Gates County Rescue and EMS, 016 US-158 East, Gatesville NC, 27938. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com