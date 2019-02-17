|
|
William J. Cronin
Allendale - William J. "Bill" Cronin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 94. Raised in Jersey City, NJ, he was a resident of Waldwick, NJ for over 57 years before moving to Allendale, NJ. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII with the 104th Infantry Division in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient along with many other medals and citations. Bill was a long time parishioner of St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus where he was active in Boy Scouts Troop 232 and the Senior Lucans. Bill retired from Foster Wheeler, Inc. in Clinton, NJ where he was an Assistant Treasurer. He was a member of the V.F.W. in Glen Rock, the American Legion in Waldwick and an avid N.Y. Giants fan, track and basketball fan. Bill is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years Veronica C. Cronin (2014); two sons: William, Jr. (1982) and Kevin (2005); daughter-in-law Aura (1992); brother Francis Cronin, and sister Marguerite Cronin. He is survived by his son James (Diana) Cronin; two daughters: Eileen (Andrew) Seltzer, Cathleen Cronin; 7 grandchildren: Calais, Jennifer, Heather, Brittany, James, Jr. (Hannah), Jason (Lin), and Joshua (Christi); and 4 great grandchildren: Louise, Elinore, Myron and Sage. Bill is also survived by his brother Jeremiah Cronin and many nieces, nephews, cousins, granddogs and grandcats. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. The Funeral Mass for Bill will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Luke's Church, 340 Franklin Turnpike, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to St. Luke's Church.