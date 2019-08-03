|
William J. D'Elia
Hamburg - D'ELIA, WILLIAM J., of Hamburg, NJ formerly of Wildwood Crest and Ringwood, NJ, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 76. Prior to retiring, William worked as a manager for Thruway Paper Recycling in Suffern, NY for many years retiring in 2001. Beloved husband to Catherine A. (nee Fullam) for 54 years. Loving father to Daniel B. D'Elia and Matthew W. D'Elia Sr. and his wife MaryEllen. Cherished grandfather of Matthew W. D'Elia Jr. Dearest brother to the late Janice D'Elia. William is also survived by two aunts and numerous cousins. A prayer service will be held 11:00AM on Monday, August 5th 2019, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or The , 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607. For directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com