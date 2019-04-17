|
|
William J. Eckert
Pompton Plains - William J. Eckert, 92, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains, passed away on April 8, 2019.
Born and raised in Bronx, NY, Bill had a long career as a the national director of pensions, benefits and salary administration for A&P. He was a proud advocate for mental health and served on the Newbridge Board of Trustees, earning the Newbridge Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. He also served on the Morris County Mental Healthy Advisory Board.
Bill was a proud US Navy Veteran who served during WWII and donated to various charities and organizations for veterans.
Bill is lovingly survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sister, Gloria Snow and her husband Edward; and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one bother, one sister and his son, William.
A memorial Mass will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, May 4 at Holy Spirit RC Church, Pequannock. Interment of ashes will follow in the First Reformed Church Cemtery, Pompton Plains.