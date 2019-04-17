Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit RC Church
Pequannock, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Eckert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. Eckert Obituary
William J. Eckert

Pompton Plains - William J. Eckert, 92, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains, passed away on April 8, 2019.

Born and raised in Bronx, NY, Bill had a long career as a the national director of pensions, benefits and salary administration for A&P. He was a proud advocate for mental health and served on the Newbridge Board of Trustees, earning the Newbridge Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. He also served on the Morris County Mental Healthy Advisory Board.

Bill was a proud US Navy Veteran who served during WWII and donated to various charities and organizations for veterans.

Bill is lovingly survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sister, Gloria Snow and her husband Edward; and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one bother, one sister and his son, William.

A memorial Mass will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, May 4 at Holy Spirit RC Church, Pequannock. Interment of ashes will follow in the First Reformed Church Cemtery, Pompton Plains.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now