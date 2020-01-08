|
|
William J. Garvey
Lodi - WILLIAM J. GARVEY, age 91, of Lodi and formerly of Saddle Brook passed on January 7, 2020. William was the beloved husband of Joan (2014), loving father of Barbara, Mark, Susan Champy and her husband Barry, William and the late Brad (2006). Dearest Poppy of 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
William was born in Ramsey, NJ and lived in Saddle Brook for 50 years before moving to Lodi in 2006. William was self-employed and owned and operated Davis Window Cleaning and Floor Waxing Company. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in World War II and served with the 27th Infantry, 25th Division "Tropic Lightening". William was a loyal and faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Saddle Brook.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday January 11th 11am at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Saddle Brook. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.