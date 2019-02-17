|
|
William J. Heitsche, Jr.
Saratoga Springs - William J. Heitsche, Jr, aged 102. Lived in Saratoga Springs starting in 2006 and died February 15th at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton, NY.
Bill was born on August 7th, 1916 in his home in Hackensack, NJ. His parents were Adele and William Heitsche. He graduated from New Milford High School in 1934 during the height of the Great Depression. He joined the Army in 1943 and was honorably discharged in January, 1946 having achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and earning both a Good Conduct Medal and a Victory Medal. He was stationed in Antwerp Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge, and spoke frequently of that time. Upon his discharge from the Army, he married Eleanor Bessinger in 1946 and they lived in Dumont, NJ. Eleanor died in 1980 and Dad stayed in Dumont until November 2006 when he moved to Saratoga at the age of 90 to be closer to his daughter.
Bill started his working career at a company called Comfort Coal, and after several years took a position at Lowe Paper Company where he would work for the next 35 years rising to the position of Comptroller. He retired at the age of 65 and became an avid member of the Dumont Swim Club.
He was a long standing member of the Old North Dutch Reformed Church in Dumont, NJ. He and his wife Eleanor spent many years as active and happy participants in both the business and social affairs of the Old North Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy McCullagh-Pauszek and her husband Ruffin Pauszek. He was pre-deceased by his wife Eleanor, his son Robert, his brother Lester, and his sister Marion. He was also pre-deceased by a longtime companion Florence DeAngelis.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home at 161 Washington Avenue in Dumont, NJ. A funeral service will follow at 4 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).
My Dad requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his and my Mom's name (Bill & Eleanor Heitsche) to Old North Church, 120 Washington Avenue, Dumont, NJ 07628.
I personally would like to thank the wonderful folks of Saratoga Hospice who helped my Dad slip peacefully into his next life. I would also like to thank the amazing staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton, NY who were so very caring and kind, and have taken such good care of Dad for the past 15 months.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.