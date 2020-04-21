|
William J. Holbrook
William J Holbrook, 90, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 in the memory care unit at Cedar Crest Retirement Community in NJ, from complications related to dementia and COVID-19.
Mr. Holbrook was born and raised in The Bronx, NY. After graduating from Harvard College, he lived and worked in his beloved New York City for over 65 years as a stockbroker, specializing in technical analysis. Mr. Holbrook never married or had children; however, he played an enormous role in raising his niece and three nephews, often hosting "culture days" in New York to ward off the effects of what he believed to be their intellectually unstimulating country life. Mr. Holbrook was an avid reader, a liberal democrat, and loved European travel. He traveled yearly to London, Paris and Zurich to meet with clients, and then spent a week vacationing in different European cities, including Munich, Palermo and Budapest. He was a lapsed Roman Catholic for most of his adult life, however he returned to the church with a progressive mindset 20 + years prior to his passing; embracing the spiritual truths of peace and love over the more rigid edicts of the institutional church.
He is survived by his only sibling, Patricia McKeon of Pompton Plains NJ, three nephews, James and Donna McKeon of Wayne NJ, Brian and Lisa McKeon of Columbia Falls MT, Christopher and Joseph McKeon/Mirabito of Hawthorne NJ, and one niece, Nancy McKeon of Hawthorne NJ. Mr. Holbrook also leaves behind five adopted nieces, Martha Garvey of Hoboken NJ, Charlotte Garvey of Rockville MD, Liz Garvey of Verona PA, Mary Washington of Dublin CA, and Kate Garvey of Alexandria VA, as well as two great nieces and two great nephews.
A mass of Christian burial is tentatively scheduled for June.
Mr. Holbrook requested memorial donations be made to:
Hospice of New York - http://www.hospiceny.com/contact.html
Or call 718-472-1999
Condolences may be sent to:
Patricia McKeon
103 Ridgely Court
Pompton Plains NJ 07444