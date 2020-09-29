William J. Kraus
Allendale - William J. Kraus of Allendale, NJ passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Saturday, September 26th at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was born on January 29, 1930 in Manhattan to the late William Arthur Kraus and Mary Agnes McGregor. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Virginia, their daughter Diane and her late husband Edward, his grandchildren Ed and his wife Christy, Christopher and his wife Kristina, and Ryan as well as his great-granddaughter Grady. William was a graduate of Union Hill High School in Union City, NJ, a Korean War Veteran serving in the Navy, a Pace University attendee and an employee at Citibank in Manhattan for 40 years where he retired as a Vice President. William and Virginia lived for almost 60 years in their home on Brown Street in Union City, NJ next door to Virginia's father and mother, sisters and brother. The whole family would gather there on holidays for large celebrations which William cherished. He was the designated turkey carver on Thanksgiving and Frank Sinatra Christmas carol singer. William and his family spent summers down the jersey shore, were avid bowlers and cheered for the Yankees and the NY Giants. William had a knack for making everyone feel like family no matter how long he knew you for. William loved his perfectly polished black Cadillac, a hot cup of Folgers coffee and his Navy Battleship hat, but the biggest love in his life was his family and they were always put first in his mind and heart. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Church 88 E. Saddle River Rd., Saddle River, NJ. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah, NJ. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. (201-327-0030) Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
