William J. Leonhardt


1931 - 2019
William J. Leonhardt Obituary
William J. Leonhardt

- - William J. Leonhardt, 88, passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA. He was born in West New York, NJ to the late William C. and Pauline E. (Spohn) Leonhardt. Bill met his wife Trudy F. (Chaloupek) in Germany when he was stationed there serving in the US Army during the Korean War. They were married for 63 years living in Wayne, NJ. Bill graduated from Lodi High School in the Class of 1949. He had many jobs working with electronics and telecommunications. Most notably as the owner and president of Automated Production Concepts (APC) founded in 1975. Bill worked there for 25 years before retiring. He was a member of Packanack Community Church. Bill was also an assistant Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America for Pack #104. He was known as a 'handyman' to his friends, family, and neighbors. Bill especially enjoyed tinkering with HAM radios (K2HAZ).

Bill is survived by his son, William C. Leonhardt and his wife Anna of Cape Coral, FL.; daughters, Sharon Kaczynski and her husband Robert of Macungie, PA, and Patricia Leonhardt and her fiancé David Upmalis from Erwinna, PA.; grandchildren, Will T. Leonhardt and his wife Chloe, Alyssa Hildreth and her husband Kyle, and Max Kaczynski; great-grandchild, Benjamin Leonhardt

Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Associations at or the Packanack Community Church at 120 Lake Drive East, Wayne, NJ 07470.

A Memorial Service will be held privately at a later date.

Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown, PA. www.stephensfuneral.com
