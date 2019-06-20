Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
corner of Clifton and Randolph Aves
Clifton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifton - William J. "Billy" Mitchell 66 of Clifton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born in Passaic, he was a 1966 graduate of St. Nicholas Grammar School, a 1970 graduate of Passaic HS and a 1972 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, NY. Billy was employed as a chef at Yesterday's Bar & Grille in Clifton for the past 47 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Barbara (Salmon) Mitchell and by his beloved aunt, Ginger Salmon. Billy is survived by an aunt, Eleanor Salmon, by several cousins and by numerous friends who truly were family to him. He will be sadly missed by all. Visitation will be held Friday morning 10-11AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, corner of Clifton and Randolph Aves., Clifton with an 11AM Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart RC Church. Arrangements are by Allwood Funeral Home, Clifton. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com
