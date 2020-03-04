|
|
William J. O'Connor of Torrington, CT, passed 2/20/2020. He was born to William and Ellen O'Connor on May 11, 1957, in Teaneck, NJ. He is survived by his former wife Susan Leo-O'Connor and their children Cassidy O'Connor, Ryan O'Connor, and Kelly O'Connor. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Kathleen(Casey) Essman, his brother, James O'Connor, sister, Mary Lyons, and brother, Michael O'Connor.
Calling hours are on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 PM at Phalen Funeral Home, 285 Migeon Ave. Torrington, CT.