Wyckoff - William J. Reidy, age 85 of Wyckoff, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born and educated in Brooklyn, NY then graduated from St. John's University in Queens, NY with a degree in accounting. Bill served his country in the US Navy and, while stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, patrolled the DEW Line. Following his honorable discharge with the rank of Commander, Bill remained active in the Naval Reserve. In 2019, prior to his retirement, Bill was the CEO of Fine Organics Corporation, a specialty chemical manufacturing company in Clifton, NJ. He enjoyed playing and watching tennis, good food and drink, traveling, watching M*A*S*H and sharing his own witty humor. Bill is survived by his wife, Dee Reidy of Wyckoff, NJ; his devoted children, Anne Spatz and her husband, Matthew of Midland Park, NJ; Chris and his wife Yvette of Carlisle, PA; and his brother Kevin and his wife, Kathy, of Montgomery, NY. He has five cherished grandchildren: Jordan, Sarah, Colin, Makena and Maggie. Bill was predeceased by his parents, William and Anne and his sister, Barbara Berthiaume. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3 - 5:30 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Prayer Service at 5:30 pm will conclude the visitation time. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to CHOCH - Children's Hospital of Orange County, 1201 W. Laveta, Orange, CA 92868.