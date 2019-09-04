|
William J. Varcadipane, Sr., age 77 of Milford, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Saddle Brook to the late Joseph and Grace (Vander Brook) Varcadipane, William lived most of his life in Lafayette before settling in Milford four years ago. A former superintendant for the Town of Wayne Parks and Recreation, William was known for his love of family. He was an avid hunter, and a member of the NRA and Wanderers Car Club. William enjoyed time at "The Farm," especially riding, mowing, and using his tractors.
Predeceased by his parents, brother, Robert Varcadipane, and beloved dog, Daisy, William is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolann (Baumberger) Varcadipane; children William Varcadipane, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Milford, PA, Barbara Ann Caine and husband Matthew of Wantage, Nancy Lynn Crum of Albrightsville, PA, and Karen May Phister and husband Joseph of Clarksville, TN; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; brothers Richard and his wife Ruth of PA, and Peter and wife Alice Varcadipane of Vernon; sister Diana Jacunski and husband Raymond of Hamburg; sister-in-law Rosemarie Varcadipane of Wantage; and brother-in-law Paul Baumberger of Milford, PA.
A visitation for William will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 11AM, also at the funeral home. Disposition will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ , or the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com