William J. "Bill" Warnet
William J. "Bill" Warnet

Totowa - Warnet, William J. "Bill" age 66 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the former Angela Smolinski of Totowa. Loving brother of Betty Jane Ahearn and her husband Tom of Duryea, PA., Beverly Cusack and her husband Rev. Dr. Joe of Wayne and Donald Warnet and his wife Patricia of Totowa. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa his entire life. He was in the Banking industry for twenty eight years working for First Union and Great Falls Bank. He began his career as a mailroom clerk and retired from Banking as a Vice President/Branch Manager. After retiring from Banking, Bill spent seven years working as a Fire Inspector/Investigator for the Clifton Fire Department. Bill was a life member of the Totowa Fire Department, Riverview Park Company for forty eight years serving in all Officer Line positions. He served as Chief of the Department from 2004-2005. He was the Department Treasurer for thirty three years and the Treasurer of the Totowa Fireman's Relief Association for twenty two years. Bill also enjoyed traveling to Aruba and Cruising. He was an avid N.Y. Jets fan and enjoyed playing golf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Committal service to follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory, Paterson. Friends may visit Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Totowa Riverview Park Fire Company and/or a charity of choice. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
