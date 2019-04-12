Services
Oakland Memorial Home
330 Ramapo Valley Road
Oakland, NJ 07436
(201) 337-6161
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oakland - William James Fischer, of Oakland, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 80 years. He was born in Paterson, NJ on March 8, 1939. Beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia (Kenny) Fischer. Devoted father of Patricia Cosgrove (Rich), Nancy Degro (Victor), Tracy Campbell (Donald, deceased), and Barbara Allegretta (Anthony). Will be sadly missed by many grandchildren, great-children, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, and dear friends. The family will receive friends Sunday 4/14/2019 from 1pm-5pm at Oakland Memorial Home. For further information visit: www.oaklandmemorial.com
