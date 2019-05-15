|
William James Henderson, Jr.
Bergenfield - William James Henderson, Jr., 95, of Bergenfield passed away on May 13,2019. Born in Jersey City he was a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service in Dumont. A Marine Corps veteran of WW II he was a member of South Presbyterian Church of Bergenfield for 69 yrs., sang in the church choir and ran the Youth Fellowship Program. Devoted husband of 70 yrs. to Marjorie Ann Henderson. Beloved father of William C. and his wife the late Barbara, Brian James and his wife Cheryl, Nancy Beth Bagwell and her husband Michael and Todd Andrew and his wife Margaret. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons. He is predeceased by his parents Beulah and William James Henderson and 3 sisters. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8 PM. There will be a funeral service at South Presbyterian Church, Bergenfield on Friday at 11 AM followed by interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the ASPCA would be appreciated. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com