Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
South Presbyterian Church
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James Henderson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William James Henderson Jr. Obituary
William James Henderson, Jr.

Bergenfield - William James Henderson, Jr., 95, of Bergenfield passed away on May 13,2019. Born in Jersey City he was a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service in Dumont. A Marine Corps veteran of WW II he was a member of South Presbyterian Church of Bergenfield for 69 yrs., sang in the church choir and ran the Youth Fellowship Program. Devoted husband of 70 yrs. to Marjorie Ann Henderson. Beloved father of William C. and his wife the late Barbara, Brian James and his wife Cheryl, Nancy Beth Bagwell and her husband Michael and Todd Andrew and his wife Margaret. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons. He is predeceased by his parents Beulah and William James Henderson and 3 sisters. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8 PM. There will be a funeral service at South Presbyterian Church, Bergenfield on Friday at 11 AM followed by interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the ASPCA would be appreciated. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now