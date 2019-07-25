Resources
More Obituaries for William Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John "Bill" Graham


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John "Bill" Graham Obituary
William "Bill" John Graham

Longboat Key, FL - William "Bill" John Graham, 79, of Longboat Key, Florida and formerly of River Edge, New Jersey passed away July 20, 2019.

He was born in New York City to the late Mary Carew Graham and the late John Graham.

Bill was a United States Army Veteran. He taught high school history for 30 years and coached many sports. Bill was known as "Coach" by his students. After retirement he resumed his love of playing tennis and the comradery of fellow players.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Graham; his daughter, Jessica Lee; five sisters, Barbara Heim and her husband, George, Mary P. Zoli, Joan Travers, Trudie Novak, Rita Graham and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.