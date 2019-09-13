Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John Miller


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John Miller Obituary
William John Miller

Wallington - William John Miller, 56, of Wallington, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Born in Passaic, Willie, as he was known to family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Wallington where he was a graduate of Wallington High School. He was a Master Carpenter and loved to cook. Willie enjoyed partying and being with friends at Camp Ocawasin in West Milford. He was always willing to help a friend in need.

He was predeceased by his father, William J. Miller, Jr.

Survivors include: his devoted mother, Joan (nee Tencza) Miller; his brother, John Miller (Dawn); two sisters: Sharon Gilmour (Edward) and Marlene Marut (Edward); one niece, Jessica Marut; one nephew, Jake Miller; one great-niece, Molly Guilmette; and his aunt, Shirley Bence.

Visiting will be Friday September 13th from 4-8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Saturday September 14th at 10:30am at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now