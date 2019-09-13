|
|
William John Miller
Wallington - William John Miller, 56, of Wallington, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Born in Passaic, Willie, as he was known to family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Wallington where he was a graduate of Wallington High School. He was a Master Carpenter and loved to cook. Willie enjoyed partying and being with friends at Camp Ocawasin in West Milford. He was always willing to help a friend in need.
He was predeceased by his father, William J. Miller, Jr.
Survivors include: his devoted mother, Joan (nee Tencza) Miller; his brother, John Miller (Dawn); two sisters: Sharon Gilmour (Edward) and Marlene Marut (Edward); one niece, Jessica Marut; one nephew, Jake Miller; one great-niece, Molly Guilmette; and his aunt, Shirley Bence.
Visiting will be Friday September 13th from 4-8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Saturday September 14th at 10:30am at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.