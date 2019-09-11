|
William John Schneider Sr. (aka Wild Bill or WB)
Live Oak, TX - Wild Bill Schneider, age 75, of Converse, TX, left this world on 03 September, 2019. Upon death, it was his birthday and 42nd wedding anniversary.
Wild Bill was born in Paterson, NJ, but grew up near Acquackanonk Gardens in Clifton where he was known as a local celebrity for his passion and talent in sports. He often played football, basketball, and baseball at nearby Robin Hood Park. He was one of the few, according to Hooks Brower, who could throw a Hail Mary from one goal post to the other, and dunk a basketball while giving his famous jacunda wave that he invented. In the early 1970's, he even tried out for the New York Giants farm team where he once played a game against Joe Namath. He also played semi-pro basketball down in Cherokee country, in North Carolina, for about a season or two.
After numerous spine surgeries, WB sadly quit sports and graduated Lincoln Tech to become a mechanic at some of the local car dealerships in North Jersey, including Gearhart Chevrolet. As a huge fan of rot rods, he owned a 1966 Mustang, three Corvette Stingray convertibles, and a 454 Chevelle. Because of his bad back, he switched jobs and worked inner security for top level executives at AT&T, Exxon, and the famous Buck Hill Inn in Pennsylvania.
Fortunate to live during a time period known as America's Golden Age, Wild Bill also listened to a lot of rhythm & blues, doo-wop, rock 'n' roll, and Al Jolson. He introduced his children and their friends to this great music, as well as the old classic TV shows and movies, like Charlie Chan, The Falcon, Dragnet, Laurel & Hardy, and the old school war movies, such as Sergeant York. He firmly believed that America had the greatest culture in the history of the world. "The Apple Pie and the Chevrolet", he proudly repeated throughout the years.
But there was a lot more to WB than just sports, music, and cars. He was the greatest story teller you could ever meet. His children and their friends enjoyed the detective series, Bill Schneider, Private Eye, and The Adventures of Uncle Charlie, which was a fictional comedy about a con artist brother-in-law and his wife named Gladdys. In addition to all this, the real life stories of Wild Bill's youth were just as entertaining to hear. Whether it was about his days on Paris Island during Marine Corps boot camp, or the American Graffiti lifestyle that he spent back in Clifton, everyone was fascinated by his stories of drag racing, fighting, and eating at classic dives such as Rutt's Hut and Hot Grill. His unique personality and down to Earth sense of humour will be greatly missed. Wild Bill even made up his own words and sayings, and created a cult phenomenon among many of his son's friends from high school and beyond.
Throughout his life, WB resided in six states when his wife was active duty in the U.S. Army, until they settled down in the San Antonio, Texas area, near Randolph AFB. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Schneider of Converse, TX. Devoted father of William (Bill Jr.) of San Antonio, TX, Katie Schneider of Converse, TX, Sara Mir and her husband Anthony of Maxwell AFB, AL, Krystina King of Kadena, Okinawa, Japan, and Joseph Schneider and his wife Joni of Honolulu, HI. Loving grandfather of Katia, Tatiana, Noelle, Jaliah, Jaylah, Jadah, Jordyn, and Emma. Dear brother of the late John W. Schneider and his wife Virginia (Ginny) of Howell Township, NJ.
Funeral will be held on Saturday the 14th, at 1 PM at the Reformed Church of Pompton Plains, inside Grace Chapel, 529 Newark Pompton Tpke, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 followed by lunch at Rutt's Hut, then a brief farewell service at Robin Hood Park, in Clifton during Twilight Time. Contact (323) 982-5466 with any questions.