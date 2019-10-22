Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
William Joseph Klimaszewski

William Joseph Klimaszewski Obituary
William Joseph Klimaszewski

William Joseph Klimaszewski, 52, a lifelong resident of Wood-Ridge, passed away on October 21, 2019. For the last two years, he worked for UPS in Secaucus and prior he was a cook at a local establishment for many years.

Loving brother of Thea Meany and her husband Jim and Jon Klimaszewski and his wife Cynthia. Caring uncle of Sarah, Julia, Joseph, Heather and Aidan. Devoted son of the late Joanne (nee Liszewski) Klimaszewski. Dear nephew of Susan Statile. Also survived by many cousins.

Visitation at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Cremation will be private.
