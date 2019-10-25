|
William Joseph Zeitvogel Jr.
Wyckoff - Zeitvogel Jr., William Joseph, 84, of Wyckoff, formerly of Elmwood Park and Bergenfield, passed away on October 22, 2019. Cherished son of the late Rose and William Joseph Zeitvogel Sr. Dear brother of Joan Leone and Rosemarie Auletto. Beloved father of Jill Sussman, Deborah Higgins, the late William Joseph Zeitvogel III, and the late John Zeitvogel. Loving grandfather and uncle. William, better known as Bill, grew up in Weehawken, NJ and attended Weehawken High School. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War where he earned the title of Company Supply Sergeant at the age of 19. He worked for 30 years as a salesman in air-conditioning, heating, and estimating, spending the majority of that time at Van Natta Mechanical in Mahwah, NJ. In retirement, he held a part-time job for Hertz in Paramus. Bill was an avid reader, NY Giants Fan, and followed the sport of professional golf, but what he enjoyed and cherished the most was spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed the holidays, seasonal outings such as apple picking, and vacations to the Jersey Shore and Cape Cod. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, from 9-11am at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service 11am, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Memorial donations in Bill's name to the (), are appreciated by the family. Ihelpveterans.org. For more information and to view Bill's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com