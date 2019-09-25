Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. Lion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William K. Lion Obituary
William K. Lion

Park Ridge - William K. Lion, 92, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in Berlin, Germany to Leo and Margaret Lion. Beloved wife of Hedwig Lion. Devoted father of Robert Lion and his wife Denise, Maureen Menakis and her husband Michael. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Michael, Gabriele, Danielle, Jillian, Christine and Kimberly. He is predeceased by his first wife, Margaret and his son, Kenneth. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, September 26 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Bill's name to the Park Ridge Elks, Lodge #2234, 13 Sulak Lane, Park Ridge, NJ 07656. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now