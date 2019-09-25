|
William K. Lion
Park Ridge - William K. Lion, 92, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in Berlin, Germany to Leo and Margaret Lion. Beloved wife of Hedwig Lion. Devoted father of Robert Lion and his wife Denise, Maureen Menakis and her husband Michael. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Michael, Gabriele, Danielle, Jillian, Christine and Kimberly. He is predeceased by his first wife, Margaret and his son, Kenneth. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, September 26 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Bill's name to the Park Ridge Elks, Lodge #2234, 13 Sulak Lane, Park Ridge, NJ 07656. Becker-funeralhome.com