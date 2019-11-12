Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
William K. (Bill) Mummers


1917 - 2019
William K. (Bill) Mummers Obituary
William K. (Bill) Mummers

Washington Twp. - MUMMERS, William K. (Bill), age 101 on Monday, November 11, 2019 of Washington Twp., NJ. Beloved husband of the late Olive Elsa (nee Schiffner). Son of the late William A. and Louise. Brother of the late Herbert. Bill was born in Bronx, New York on December 23, 1917. He was a Fancy Pastry Baker by trade (like his father) for over fifty years and worked in New York City. In 1942 he enlisted in the United States Army where he rose to the rank of Sergeant and was in the 1st Army, 4th Division, and 22nd Infantry Regiment. His division was the first wave to assault Normandy, France - UTAH BEACH on the morning of June 6, 1944, 0600 hours. During his time in the Army he was awarded a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Good Conduct medals. Visitation at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday November 14th from 2:00-4:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 9:00 am on Friday, November 15th . Burial will take place in Albertson, NY. Send condolences at Becker-funeralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
