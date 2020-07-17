William "Bill" Karas
Fort Lee - Karas, William, of Deerfield Beach, FL and Fort Lee entered eternal life on July 14, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Jersey City, the son of Demitrios and Calliope Karas. He was predeceased by his brother Steve. He is survived by his beloved Helen of 35 years. Loving father of Denise and Chris Ann, cherished Pappou of Anastasia, William, Joshua and Jasmine. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. He was an avid reader which kept him well informed. Gifted with excellent business acumen, he was a bank director, real estate investor, and restauranteur of Huck Finn and Oliver Twist. Known as Bill to his friends, he had a keen sense of adventure. His zest for life drew him to activities such as flying in biplanes, hang gliding, piloting a plane, and riding roller coasters. As an amateur photographer, Bill meticulously documented his many travels around the world. He was a creative, talented, and generous man who was blessed with a full and rich life, a loving family, and treasured friends. Bill was always fun to be around and he will be greatly missed. May his memory be eternal. Liturgy Tuesday in John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Tenafly at 11:00 AM. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Bill's memory to Hope and Heroes Children's Cancer Fund, www.hopeandheroes.org