Services
Stickle - Soltesz Funeral Home - Newfoundland
187 La Rue Road
Newfoundland, NJ 07435
(973) 697-6700
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Oak Ridge, NJ
View Map
William L. Barrett Obituary
William L. Barrett

Oak Ridge - William L. Barrett, age 95, of Oak Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully on Feb 18, 2020.

"Bill" was a proud WWII veteran of the US Navy. He married Alice M. Smith and they raised four children in Clifton, NJ. Bill and Alice had a long and happy marriage for 54 years until Alice passed away in 2001.

He was a kind man who had a great sense of humor and he loved making people laugh. He liked everyone and had many life-long friends. Nothing brought him greater joy than his family.

Bill is survived by his children: Bill (Laurel), Thomas (Patricia), Cindy (Dave), and David; grandchildren: Dana, Kathleen, Timothy and Gavin; and great-grandchildren: Tiana, Davis, Maxwell and Isla.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 8 pm, Friday, Feb 21 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Rd., Newfoundland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22 in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Oak Ridge.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as driving directions to the funeral home.
