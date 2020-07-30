1/
William L. Godley
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
William L. Godley

William L. Godley, 96, passed away July 29, 2020.

William was born June 21, 1924 in Calgary Canada to Maurice and Florence Godley. He served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in the 50's. He later met the love of his life, May, while serving in the Air Force and later married. They have been together for 64 wonderful years. William last resided in Cedar Crest Village for the last 14 years with May.

William is survived by his wife May (nee Butler) and his son Douglas. William is predeceased by his daughter Leslie.

Services will be held privately.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
