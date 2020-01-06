Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Clinton Avenue Reformed Church
58 James St
Bergenfield, NJ
Haworth - William L. "Bud" Helferich , 94, of Haworth passed away on January 4, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Virginia, son Paul, and his sister Florence Frei Scott. He is remembered with love by his surviving children (William S., Rhonda and Meryl), 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service at Clinton Avenue Reformed Church, 58 James St., Bergenfield on Saturday at 10 AM. Cremation will be private. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
