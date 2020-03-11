Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
More Obituaries for William Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Hunt Sr.

William L. Hunt Sr. Obituary
William L. Hunt Sr.

Smyrna, DE - William L. Hunt Sr. of Smyrna, DE. formerly of Hackensack on March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Hazel Hunt. Father of Sheila A. Hunt, Cassandra Hunt, and William L. Hunt Jr. (Cora). Brother Rudolph O. Hunt, also survived nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his daughter Beridene Ferrell, two sons Alvin D. Hunt, and David Hunt. Funeral Services Saturday March 14, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
Remember
- ADVERTISEMENT -