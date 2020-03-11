|
William L. Hunt Sr.
Smyrna, DE - William L. Hunt Sr. of Smyrna, DE. formerly of Hackensack on March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Hazel Hunt. Father of Sheila A. Hunt, Cassandra Hunt, and William L. Hunt Jr. (Cora). Brother Rudolph O. Hunt, also survived nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his daughter Beridene Ferrell, two sons Alvin D. Hunt, and David Hunt. Funeral Services Saturday March 14, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.