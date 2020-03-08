Resources
William Lewis (Bill) Ives

Albrightsville, PA - William (Bill) Lewis Ives, age 86, of Albrightsville, PA, passed away on March 5, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. Bill was born in Paterson, NJ to Ruth A. Knight and Robert M. Ives. He grew up in Ridgewood NJ, where he was graduated from Ridgewood High School. Bill was a long time employee of the phone company in New Jersey, a U.S. Army veteran, and actively involved in the volunteer fire departments in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. After his retirement, Bill happily spent his winters in the Florida Keys. Bill is survived by his loving partner, Betty Abita; his three children, Jennifer Sponzilli, and her husband Guy Sponzilli, Stacey Balzano and Scott Ives; and his siblings Jeremy Ives, and his wife Helen Ives, Robin Ives, and Toby Ives, and his wife Sally Broughton Ives. While there will be no services, if you would like to make a memorial donation in Bill's name, please consider a donation to your local volunteer firefighters.
