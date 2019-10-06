|
William M. Kay
Woodcliff Lake - William M. Kay, 95, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Originally born in Bergenfield, NJ. He was a long-time resident of Woodcliff Lake where he moved his family from the Bronx, NY in 1964.
William enlisted after his freshman year at Fordham University and served his country in the Pacific theater in WWII as a member of the US Army's 38th Infantry. He then returned stateside in 1945 and graduated with a B.S. from Fordham in 1948. From 1949-1950 he spent time playing baseball in the Minor Leagues in North Carolina. He returned to NYC in 1951 and began his teaching career in the NYC Public School System. A proud member of the American Federation of Teachers union, he retired after 30 years in 1981.
William was the loving son of Frances and William M. Kay; step-son to John Hanlon (all pre-deceased). Dear brother of John Hanlon and his wife Marie (both predeceased), beloved Uncle to their children Joanne, John, Jacqueline, James, Jeanie and Jeff Hanlon.
Beloved father of Debbie and her partner Jack Fricke (both predeceased), Billy, Nancy Woods and husband Joseph, and grandsons Tyler Woods and wife, Emily, and Sean Woods. He also leaves behind his ex-wife Gladys Kay, who was still actively involved in his life and caring in his later years.
Visitation 4-8 PM with American Legion Post 162 Service at 5 PM all on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ.
Rsfhi.com
Funeral Mass 9:30 AM on Tuesday, Oct 8th at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Park Ridge, NJ.
William will then be interred with military honors at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William M. Kay may be made to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, (RBARI) 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436