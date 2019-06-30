|
|
William McManus III
Ridgewood - William A. McManus, III of Ridgewood New Jersey passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 90. Bill was born, November 2, 1928 in Long Island City, N.Y. to William A. McManus Jr. and Margaret C. (Jordan) McManus. Bill was raised in Astoria, NY and lived in Port Washington and in New York City, NY, prior to moving to New Jersey in 1971.
He was a 1946 graduate of The Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School where he was class President and President of the Student Council, President of the Track team's select "Winged-Foot" Club, and inducted into the Bishop Loughlin Hall of Fame, Track and Field, in 2004. Bill is thankful for the role Loughlin played in the shaping and direction of his life, and remains a loyal benefactor.
Bill enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from 1948 - 1951. He began his attendance at Manhattan College in 1951 where he majored in business and, after his time in the Army, graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree. During this period in his life Bill also cherished his time counseling young men at Camp St. John.
He retired as a Managing Partner from Herbert L. Jamison in 1991. His favorite time spent was with family and friends, but he also made time for his enjoyment of golf, flying, travel, and reading.
Bill was a beloved husband and father. His sense of humor, humility, and general giving and good nature enriched all who had the good fortune to know him. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol J. (Peterson) McManus; five children, Paul J. McManus, David W. McManus, Joanne M. (McManus) Boal (David), Elizabeth M. McManus, and William A. McManus IV (Nancy); four stepchildren Jack H. Terwilleger (Sheila), Dave M. Terwilleger (Terri), Ken B. Terwilleger (Mary), and Larry A. Terwilleger; and, five grandchildren and six step-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brother Barry J. McManus (Heather).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Brian House Group Home, 18 Middlesex Tpk. Chester Ct, 06412, or Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, 357 Clermont Ave, Brooklyn NY, 11238.
Friends may visit Tuesday, July 2, from 1:30 to 3:30, and a memorial service will begin at 3:30, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ.