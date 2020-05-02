William Michael Korsgen



Toms River - William Michael Korsgen, of Toms River, formally of Northvale and Closter, NJ, died suddenly at home on April 20th. He has been reunited with his parents Janet and David and his brother Russell; gone from our sight but not from our memories. Billy is survived by his three children, David, Annie and Russell. He was a loving brother to James and his wife Gloria, his sister Lesley (Sissy) and her former husband Steve Hochschild, and a caring uncle to James, Tom, Nicki, Jack and Theresa Korsgen. Billy will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. He attended Northern Valley Regional High School and served our country in the Navy. A service and internment will be determined at a later date. May our hearts be filled with memories of many happy times together.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store