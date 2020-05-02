William Michael Korsgen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Michael Korsgen

Toms River - William Michael Korsgen, of Toms River, formally of Northvale and Closter, NJ, died suddenly at home on April 20th. He has been reunited with his parents Janet and David and his brother Russell; gone from our sight but not from our memories. Billy is survived by his three children, David, Annie and Russell. He was a loving brother to James and his wife Gloria, his sister Lesley (Sissy) and her former husband Steve Hochschild, and a caring uncle to James, Tom, Nicki, Jack and Theresa Korsgen. Billy will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. He attended Northern Valley Regional High School and served our country in the Navy. A service and internment will be determined at a later date. May our hearts be filled with memories of many happy times together.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved