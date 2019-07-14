Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Chapel of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church
1 Passaic Street
Ridgewood, NY
Glen Rock and Ridgewood - William Nelson Moxley, 98, of Glen Rock and Ridgewood, NJ, passed away on July 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Irene in 2007, as well as his dear sister Carol Scherr. William is survived by his son Bruce Moxley and his wife Toni of Brick, NJ. He was the cherished grandfather of Christopher Moxley and his wife Rosanne, and Jeffrey Moxley. William was a decorated veteran of the US Army and served during WWII. He spent the entirety of his successful career as a Stock Broker at the American and New York Stock Exchanges, which he retired from in 1988. William was a former President of the Van Saun Zoological Society, as well as a former President of the Teterboro Aviation Hall of Fame. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at the Chapel of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 1 Passaic Street, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visiting Tuesday 4:00-8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers donations to the Bob Woodruff Family Foundation(https://www.charitywatch.org/ratings-and-metrics/bob-woodruff-family-foundation/713) would be greatly appreciated. For more information, please visit FeeneyFuneralHome.com
