Resources
More Obituaries for William Nye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Nye


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Nye Obituary
William Nye

Boca Raton - William Nye, 86, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife, Carol, by his side on May 29th, 2019. Born Sept. 21st, 1932, in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late William and Trina (DeBoer) Nye. He was an Army Veteran and was assigned to the Military Police. Bill was a longtime resident of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, where he owned and operated the very successful Woodcliff Greenhouses for over 50 years. Upon retiring to Florida, he pursued his love for fishing, traveling, and he and his wife spent many enjoyable hours cruising on their boat. Bill was a generous, kind, witty and compassionate person -- a friend to all who knew him. He will be missed by many. In addition to his wife, Carol (Keating), he is survived by a son, William of Rivervale, NJ; a daughter, Linda Pedersen of Sun City, CA; stepson, Tom Keating of Lake Worth; stepdaughter, Lauren Ryerson of Palm Beach Lakes; a sister, Grace Stockwood of NC and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers John and Henry, and a sister, Jean. A private family service is planned.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.