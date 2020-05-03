William "Ozzie" Oosterwyk
William Oosterwyk, Jr. "Ozzie"

William Oosterwyk, Jr. "Ozzie", 73, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away on April 29, 2020. For 32 years, he was a landscaper for the NJ Sports & Exposition Authority in East Rutherford, retiring in 2009. He also was the proprietor of Bill's Lawn Service in Carlstadt for 10 years. At the age of 21, Willie joined the Carlstadt Fire Dept. Engine 3 in 1967. For three years he was a member of the Wallington Fire Dept. Engine 3 then was with Carlstadt Fire Dept. Engine 2 from 1972 on for a total of 32 years volunteering as a fireman. Willie also was a member and officer of 705 Emergency Squad and he was an Exempt Fireman. He was an avid photographer of firetrucks and a member of the NJ Metro Fire Photographers. Willie enjoyed going on cruises. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Castiglione) Oosterwyk. Loving father of David Oosterwyk. Cherished grandfather of Justin and Hailey. Devoted son of the late Florence and William Oosterwyk, Sr. Funeral service was private due to the current health crisis. Interment Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Berry Lawn Cemetery, Carlstadt. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
