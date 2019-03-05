Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
Midland Park - Roeland, William P., age 93, of Midland Park, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, William later moved to Midland Park where he has resided for most of his life. A World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, William was a self-employed painter for most of his life. He was a member of the Abundant Life Reformed Church in Wyckoff. In his spare time, William enjoyed reading and coin collecting. He was also a Boy Scout Troop Leader in Franklin Lakes for Troop #157. William P. Roeland was the beloved husband of 70 years to Betty Ann (nee Buis) Roeland. Loving father of Sam Roeland and his wife Diane of Glenwood and Jane Omelianuk and her husband John Gordon of Midland Park. Grandfather of Ben Roeland and his wife Trish, Vickie Ambrose and her husband HarryO, Steven Omelianuk, and Samamntha Gordon. Great grandfather of Travis, Colin, Maddie, and Damian. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. (www.browningforshay.com)
