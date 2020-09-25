William "Bill" Pepe



West New York - William "Bill" Pepe, 80, of West New York, N.J. and formerly of Union City, N.J., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Paterson, N.J. on March 4, 1940, to the late William and Katherine Pepe, Bill lived in our area for most of his life. He was a self employed Jeweler working with many New York suppliers and had many devoted customers throughout the state. Bill and his wife Rosalie were well known as the Administrators of Bingo at St. Anthony Church, Union City for 40 years.



Survivors include his devoted wife, Rosalie, nee Cappiello, her sister Angela and brother Jimmy and numerous extended family. He was predeceased by his dear brothers, Nicholas and Gaetano Pepe.



Bill's life celebration will include visiting on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 2-7 PM at the Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Blvd., Union City, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, September 29, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Church, Union City. Friends and family may begin gathering at 9:00 AM Tuesday morning before services. Bill will be entombed in Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee.









