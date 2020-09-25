1/1
William "Bill" Pepe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Pepe

West New York - William "Bill" Pepe, 80, of West New York, N.J. and formerly of Union City, N.J., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Paterson, N.J. on March 4, 1940, to the late William and Katherine Pepe, Bill lived in our area for most of his life. He was a self employed Jeweler working with many New York suppliers and had many devoted customers throughout the state. Bill and his wife Rosalie were well known as the Administrators of Bingo at St. Anthony Church, Union City for 40 years.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Rosalie, nee Cappiello, her sister Angela and brother Jimmy and numerous extended family. He was predeceased by his dear brothers, Nicholas and Gaetano Pepe.

Bill's life celebration will include visiting on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 2-7 PM at the Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Blvd., Union City, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, September 29, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Church, Union City. Friends and family may begin gathering at 9:00 AM Tuesday morning before services. Bill will be entombed in Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
2018631100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved